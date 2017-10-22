Arizona wins in 2 OT over Cal

Colin Schooler batted away a pass thrown by California’s Russ Bowers deep in the end zone intended for Jordan Duncan to help give Arizona a 45-44 win in double overtime on Saturday night in Berkeley, Calif.

The teams went back and forth throughout the two overtimes before Arizona’s defense held Cal on the final play and the Wildcats moved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12.

It’s Arizona’s third consecutive win overall and fourth consecutive over the Bears (4-4, 1-4).

Cal back Vic Enwere scored from the 1-yard line on fourth down to inch the Bears closer before first-year Cal coach Justin Wilcox opted to go for two and the win. Then in stepped Schooler for the defensive play of the game.

On Arizona’s previous possession, Khalil Tate hit Bryce Wolma for a 22-yard touchdown in overtime for the win. Josh Pollack’s extra point was the difference.

Arizona’s Tate threw two touchdown passes -- one the game-winner -- and ran for 137 yards in the win.

Third-string running back Zach Green rushed for a career-high 130 yards and two touchdowns.

The teams exchanged two late-game field goals to eventually get to overtime.

Arizona had a chance to score on a last-minute drive, but facing third-and-6 from the California 43-yard line, Tate’s pass was intercepted by Ashtyn Davis.

Cal failed to move the ball before regulation ended.

Tate was the star for Arizona, which hasn’t lost since the sophomore took over at quarterback three weekends ago. In the last three games, he has rushed for 694 yards.

Arizona fell behind early after using some trickery as Patrick Laird scored on an 8-yard run on the Statue of Liberty play midway through the first quarter.

But Arizona came right back late in the first quarter when running back J.J. Taylor got loose on a 30-yard run. Taylor was later disqualified from the game for targeting.

Arizona was also down starting running back Nick Wilson, who suffered his second ankle injury of the season. He left with just 5 yards on two carries.

Arizona’s running game didn’t suffer from the problems as Tate rushed for 125 yards in the first half, scoring on a 76-yard run to end the first quarter.

Green scored on a 13-yard run with 5:54 left in the second quarter to make it 21-7 at halftime.

Arizona’s defense helped tremendously in the first half, intercepting Bowers deep in Arizona territory.

The Wildcats extended their lead through the air in the third quarter when Tate hit wide-open

Shun Brown for a 56-yard touchdown pass. Arizona took a 28-14 lead, but California, behind quarterback Bowers’ 4-yard run, got within 28-21.

The Bears tied it early in the fourth quarter on a Laird 18-yard run before Arizona kicker Josh Pollack hit a 37-yard field goal with 5:07 remaining.