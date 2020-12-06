No. 18 Coastal Carolina nips No. 13 BYU

CJ Marable rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as No. 18 Coastal Carolina knocked off No. 13 Brigham Young 22-17 in an unusual matchup between undefeated teams Saturday at Conway, S.C.

Brigham Young was stopped on the 1-yard line on the game’s last play. The outcome gave the Chanticleers (10-0) their most significant victory in program history.

This was a hastily arranged clash between two teams seeking to gain more respect in the polls and begging for national attention with the season winding down.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was 10-for-15 for 85 yards passing. He also picked up 68 rushing yards.

Marable scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run with 11:35 remaining before a two-point conversion play failed.

After Brigham Young (9-1) punted from near midfield, the Chanticleers churned out two first downs as the Cougars used their final timeout. Brigham Young took over after a punt at its own 18-yard line with 55 seconds left.

The Cougars reached the Coastal Carolina 18 before Zach Wilson’s pass to Dax Milne, who was halted short of the goal line as time expired.

Wilson was 19-for-30 for 240 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Coastal Carolina has a game next week at Troy and then the Sun Belt Conference championship game at home against Louisiana the following week.

Brigham Young, which had been idle for nearly a month other than a Nov. 21 game, entered the game averaging more than 47 points per game. The Cougars wrap up the regular season next Saturday at home against San Diego State.

Coastal Carolina opened the scoring with 10 seconds left in the first quarter on Marable’s 6-yard run, though an extra-point kick failed. Less than 90 seconds later, Tyler Allgeier ran 42 yards to put Brigham Young on the board.

The Chanticleers were back on top on Reese White’s 1-yard run before Wilson connected with Milne on a 41-yard pass play to help the Cougars claim a 14-13 halftime edge.

Brigham Young extended its lead to 17-13 on Jake Oldroyd’s 29-yard field goal to conclude the opening possession of the second half. Massimo Biscardi countered with a 41-yarder for Coastal Carolina.

This game came about with not much more than 48 hours notice, with Brigham Young pretty much on standby. When Coastal Carolina’s home game with Liberty was nixed because of coronavirus issues involving the Liberty program, Brigham Young filled in despite needing to make a cross-country trip.

