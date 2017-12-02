No. 14 UCF wins OT thriller in AAC title game

Quarterback McKenzie Milton passed for 494 yards and accounted for six touchdowns, and Tre Neal had a sealing interception in the second overtime as No. 14 Central Florida beat No. 20 Memphis 62-55 Saturday in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

UCF went 0-12 in 2015. Two years later, under coach Scott Frost’s direction, the Knights are 12-0, the only undefeated team in the FBS and almost certainly headed to a New Year’s Day game, most likely the Peach Bowl.

Otis Anderson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, and Neal picked off a Riley Ferguson pass at the UCF 9-yard line on Memphis’ ensuing possession.

The game featured the two highest-scoring teams and two of the hottest coaching prospects in the nation. Frost reportedly will take over at Nebraska, where he played quarterback. Memphis’ Mike Norvell is also a coveted commodity, with Arkansas believed to be interested in his services.

Both coaches had their offenses cooking early on Saturday.

Milton completed 10 of first 11 attempts, three of them for touchdowns, leading the Knights to a 24-14 lead.

Ferguson completed his first 12 attempts, including a 68-yard touchdown pass to Antony Miller that gave Memphis its first lead 28-24 with 4:13 left in the first half.

Miller caught 14 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns.

UCF committed three turnovers in the first half, the third an interception by Memphis freshman defensive back Terrell Carter in the end zone that thwarted a Knights’ scoring threat. Memphis capitalized on the turnover with a scoring drive capped by a Riley Patterson field goal that sent the Tigers into halftime with a 31-24 lead.

Memphis scored the last 17 points of the first half to grab the lead, but opened the second half with a surprise on-side kick that was unsuccessful. The Knights recovered and scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to seize the momentum.

Ferguson completed 30 of 42 passes for 471 yards with four touchdowns, including a 15-yard hookup with Miller to tie the score 48-48 with 4:13 to play.

Tigers freshman kicker Riley Patterson missed a potential go-ahead, 51-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.

Milton completed 28 of 40 passes, including five touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Tre‘Quan Smith and Dredrick Snelson each caught a pair of touchdowns, and tight end Jordan Akins also had a touchdown catch for the Knights.

NOTES: The Birmingham Bowl is a possible landing spot for Memphis in the postseason. ... UCF defeated Memphis 40-13 during the regular season. The Knights had 603 total yards in their September win over the Tigers. ... UCF LB Shaquem Griffin, who had his left hand amputated at a young age, had two drive-ending sacks. ... UCF has scored 30 or more in each of its 12 games this season. ... Memphis S Jonathan Cook had an interception and a forced fumble.