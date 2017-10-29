Milton’s passing leads No. 18 UCF’s rout of Austin Peay

Central Florida set a school record for points, and Knights’ coach Scott Frost didn’t think his offense was at its best. That’s how good No. 18 UCF has been this year.

Quarterback McKenzie Milton completed 24 of 26 passes and accounted for four touchdowns as UCF tuned up for November with a record-setting 73-33 rout of Austin Peay on Saturday at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Milton threw three touchdown passes, two to Dredrick Snelson, and was one of four Knights to rush for scores in another prolific performance by Frost’s team. It was the third time this season that the Knights scored 60-plus points, the most of any team in the nation.

Senior linebacker Shaquem Griffin returned a fumble for a touchdown, Mike Hughes scored on a 91-yard kickoff return and Taj McGowan had a pair of short touchdown runs for the unbeaten Knights.

Milton completed his first 14 pass attempts and finished with 275 yards passing. He opened the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Smith and five minutes later ended any faint upset hopes for Austin Peay with a 42-yard touchdown strike to Snelson that gave the Knights a 59-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“Offensively, I don’t think we were at our best, but it’s hard to say that when we moved the ball like we did,” Frost said. “As a team, we need to be disciplined and more dialed in to our assignments.”

Austin Peay quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall completed 12 of 18 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Governors (5-4), who are contenders in the Ohio Valley Conference of the FCS. Austin Peay’s 33 points were the most allowed by UCF season.

“I give a ton of credit to those kids and that coaching staff,” Frost said. “I thought offensively, I thought they moved the ball on our defense as well as any team has all year. I thought they had a lot of talent. I thought they had a good scheme, and I was impressed by them as a football team.”

With No. 17 South Florida’s loss to Houston on Saturday, UCF (7-0, 4-0 AAC) is alone in first place in the American Athletic Conference’s East Division. The Knights have remaining games against SMU, Connecticut, Temple and South Florida. They’re the frontrunners to earn the Group of Five invite to a New Year’s Day bowl.

“I mean that’s a great football team,” Austin Peay coach Will Healy said of UCF. “That’s a top 10 team in the country.”

Few teams have been able to keep up with the high-scoring Knights. The Governors tried in the first half and were down only 11 late in the second quarter, after Kyran Moore’s 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Knights capitalized on an interception from Titus Davis deep in Austin Peay territory with less than a minute left before halftime. Milton hooked up with Snelson on a 27-yard touchdown with only 14 seconds left in second quarter that saw the Knights explode for 31 points. Central Florida led 45-26 at halftime.

“We did some really good things,” Healy said. “I thought we competed for three quarters and gave ourselves opportunities to be competitive. We’ve got to go back and fix the things that were the self-inflicted wounds and know we’ve got three big weeks coming up.”

Moore had a huge day for the Governors, with 363 total yards. He caught five passes for 130 yards, with a 35-yard touchdown from Oatsvall in the third quarter.

“I don’t think we played our best game,” Frost said. “We made some mistakes and I‘m not completely happy with our performance, but it’s good anytime you can play less than your best and get a win. It’s rewarding, and it’s a good thing, and it’s going to give us a lot to clean up and go to work on next week.”

Noah Vedral and Cordarrian Richardson has touchdown runs for the Knights, and UCF kicker Matt Wright broke the school record by hitting on all 10 extra points.

NOTES: The 73 points scored by Central Florida broke the school record for points in a game. The previous record was 71, set against Gardner Webb in 1992. ... Central Florida entered the weekend as one of only eight undefeated teams in the FBS. The Knights are the only team out of those eight to win each of their games by double digits. ... Central Florida marked the third FBS opponent Austin Peay has faced this season. ... Saturday’s game marked the third meeting between the two programs. ... Austin Peay returns to Ohio Valley Conference play at Tennessee Tech next week ... Central Florida is at SMU next week.