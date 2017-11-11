Preview: Connecticut at Central Florida

Central Florida’s march toward a potential perfect season continues on Saturday when the 14th-ranked Knights host Connecticut in an American Athletic Conference contest. Giving the way the season has gone for both teams, this one figures to be no contest for UCF.

Conference games this season have been a struggle for UConn, back under the guidance of head coach Randy Edsall, with four losses by a combined score of 197-117. Overall, the Huskies have allowed an average of 39.2 points in six AAC games this season. UCF owns the highest scoring offense in FBS and is averaging 43.2 points per game in five conference games. The Knights have outscored conference opponents 216-102 and have not allowed more than 24 points in an AAC game this season.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: UCF -38.5

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-6, 2-4 AAC): The Huskies are getting plenty of contributions from a class of freshman that has many already looking forward to the future of the program. Running backs Nate Hopkins (redshirt) and Kevin Mensah have combined for 10 touchdowns and 670 yards on the ground while receivers Quayvon Skanes, Keyion Dixon and Mason Donaldson have a combined 64 receptions and 703 yards. Including the defense, the Huskies have five different freshmen who have scored at least one touchdown this season.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (8-0, 5-0): The UCF offense, ranked fifth in the nation at 540.4 yards per game, seemingly sets a new standard every week. In last week’s victory at SMU, the Knights pulled off a feat not done since the 2013 Fiesta Bowl victory against Baylor as UCF had a 300-yard passer (McKenzie Milton), 100-yard rusher (Adrian Killins, Jr.) and 100-yard receiver (Tre‘Quan Smith). The victory against SMU also set a new season-high in total offense for UCF with 615, the second time this season the Knights piled up more than 600 yards and the fourth time they surpassed 500 yards in a game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Milton is the sixth quarterback in school history to register four or more 300-yard passing games in a season. Only three have five or more - Daunte Culpepper (twice), Ryan Schneider and Blake Bortles.

2. Connecticut is 3-25 all-time against ranked teams at the time of the meeting with the only three victories coming in 2015 versus Houston, 2002 at Louisville and 2007 against South Florida.

3. A UCF win would match the school record for consecutive victories at nine, set in 2013 when the Knights finished a 12-1 season with a victory against Baylor in the Fiesta Bowl.

PREDICTION: UCF 55, Connecticut 13