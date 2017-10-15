No. 22 Central Florida dominates East Carolina

Central Florida coach Scott Frost has emerged as the hottest coaching prospect in the nation, and it’s not hard to figure out why.

Nine Golden Knights scored touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF rolled to its fifth straight blowout victory, scoring in every phase of the game in a 63-21 rout of overmatched East Carolina on Saturday night at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

McKenzie Milton completed 21 of 27 passes for 324 yards with two touchdowns in three quarters. Mike Hughes returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown and defensive back Tre Neal scored on an interception return for the Golden Knights (5-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference).

Even 311-pound defensive lineman Jamiyus Pittman caught at touchdown pass.

It’s the first 5-0 start for UCF since 1988, when the Golden Knights were in Division II. UCF is the highest-scoring team in the nation at 50.6 points per game.

“We’re excited for the win,” Frost told reporters. “But I can tell the guys are already hungry for next week.”

UCF is at Navy next week. The Midshipmen won’t be in a good mood after losing at Memphis 30-27 on Saturday.

The Pirates (1-6, 1-3) have dropped three in a row and 10 of 11 dating to last season under second-year coach Scottie Montgomery.

“This was a great football team, and it would’ve been pretty sweet for us to come down here and get a victory,” Montgomery told reporters. “Unfortunately we couldn’t do it for a number of reasons. Not defense, not offense, not special teams, but collective, not playing and not coaching, but collective, everybody, we just didn’t get it done.”

The Golden Knights, on the other hand, are squarely in the mix to represent the Group of Five conferences in a New Year’s Day bowl.

Frost is in his second season at UCF, and it could be his last. The Golden Knights dropped their final three games last season, but have started this year in dominant fashion.

UCF has yet to be tested, winning their first five games by an average of 33.8 points. In the process, Frost has rocketed to the top of the list of hot coaching candidates and likely will be considered for any prominent Power-5 programs that have an opening, say his alma mater Nebraska or Tennessee.

For now, though, the former Oregon offensive coordinator has the Golden Knights playing at an elite level.

UCF began the weekend as one of only three teams to be ranked in the top 11 in scoring offense and scoring defense. The others are No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Washington.

“We’ve been challenging the guys not to be reading articles about themselves and take anyone for granted,” Frost said. “They responded with a great week of practice and a pretty good performance tonight.”

Milton, Adrian Killins, Taj McGowan, Noah Vedral and Greg McCrae each had rushing touchdowns, and Pittman and Jordan Akins caught touchdown passes for the Golden Knights, who finished with 600 total yards and scored their most points since 2001.

Thomas Sirk started at quarterback for East Carolina but was replaced in the third quarter by Gardner Minshew. Sirk finished 9 of 21 for 91 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Minshew had a touchdown pass to Tahj Deans in the fourth quarter.

“At that point of the game, we wanted to get Minshew in, get him some reps,” Montgomery said. “I didn’t like the way we were protecting the quarterback. ... He did some good things while he was in there, no question, but our biggest concern is making sure we have a healthy football team moving forward. We’re banged up in a lot of spots, and we’ve got to get better.”

One week after racking up 51 points and more than 500 yards of offense in three quarters against Cincinnati, UCF got off to another sizzling start.

Milton threw two first-half touchdowns, including a 48-yard bomb to Akins on the fourth play of the game. Milton also rushed for a touchdown.

Neal returned an interception of Sirk 50 yards for a touchdown that put UCF in command 35-7 midway through the second quarter.

Sirk threw touchdown passes Davon Grayson and Deondre Farrier in the first half, but East Carolina couldn’t keep pace with UCF, which had 392 yards in the first half.

McGowan capped a six-play, 75-yard drive in the final two minutes of the first half with a 4-yard touchdown run that sent the Knights into the locker room comfortably in front 42-14.

NOTES: Central Florida put up more than 500 yards of offense for a third straight game. ... The Golden Knights punted for the first time in five quarters, with Mac Loudermilk booting two 51-yarders. Loudermilk did not punt last week. ... RB Darius Pinnix had a 57-yard, tackle-breaking run in the first quarter to set up East Carolina’s first score. ... East Carolina steps out of conference to host BYU next week.