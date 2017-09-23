McGowan helps Central Florida roll over Maryland

Taj McGowan ran for two first-half touchdowns and UCF pulled away for a 38-10 win at Maryland Saturday afternoon in what had been forecast as a high-scoring affair.

The potential shootout lost some luster early when Terrapins quarterback Kasim Hill was lost with a lower leg injury on Maryland’s second series.

While Henry Darmstadter’s 34-yard field goal spotted the Terrapins to an early 3-0 lead, UCF (2-0) controlled the rest of the game as Maryland accumulated just 197 yards of total offense.

Related Coverage Preview: Central Florida at Maryland

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton got that much -- and more -- by himself. Milton rushed for 94 yards on six carries, and completed 18 of 30 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown. His 55-yard run early in the third quarter set up his 6-yard scoring pass to Jordan Akins to make it 21-3 at10:17.

The Knights went ahead earlier when McGowan scored from a yard with 13:42 remaining in the second quarter. He added a 3-yard run with 3:49 left, as the UCF defense clamped down on the Terrapins and led 14-3 at the half.

UCF opened the season with a 61-17 win over Florida International, but then had its next two games cancelled by Hurricane Irma. This was the Knights’ first action since Aug. 31.

The Terrapins (2-1) turned to sophomore Max Bortenschlager in Hill’s absence.

Hill, a freshman, had replaced Tyrrell Pigrome, the opening day starter. In that first game, Pigrome was lost to a season-ending knee injury.

This is the third straight season Maryland has lost at least one quarterback to injury.

If Bortenschlager starts next week at Minnesota, the Terrapins will have used three starting quarterbacks for the fourth time in six years and the third consecutive season. In 2012, they lost three and ended up playing a freshman linebacker (Shawn Petty) at the position.

Bortenschlager finished 15 of 26 for 132 yards and one interception. He was sacked five times.

In their first visit to College Park, Md., the Knights avenged Maryland’s 30-24 double overtime win in Orlando last season in the first ever meeting between the two programs.