Syracuse storms back to stomp Central Michigan

Syracuse had four plays cover more than 40 yards and posted 579 yards of total offense as the Orange pulled away in the second half for a 41-17 victory over Central Michigan in the Carrier Dome on Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse finished the game on a 31-0 run.

The Orange (2-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Middle Tennessee State thanks to the play of junior quarterback Eric Dungey, who threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 105 yards and another score.

Quarterback Shane Morris led Central Michigan (2-1) with 279 yards passing and two scores. Chippewas linebacker Alex Briones made six tackles and an interception.

While Syracuse’s offense struggled early, the defense helped the Orange keep pace. Down 10-3 in the first quarter, safety Evan Foster intercepted Morris and returned the pass 24 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 10 in the first quarter.

Morris, a transfer from Michigan, threw for two touchdowns and 171 yards to go with the pick-six in the first half. That line was good enough to give Central Michigan a 17-10 lead before Syracuse’s offense exploded.

Running back Dontae Strickland caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dungey in the second quarter. On the next drive, Dungey found Sean Riley for a 44-yard pass to set up an 8-yard touchdown run from Strickland before the half.

After the Orange forced a three-and-out to start the second half, Moe Neal broke off a 71-yard run to set up a 1-yard score from Dungey. Later in the quarter, Dungey ripped off a 74-yard run before a 6-yard touchdown pass to Ravian Pierce.