Milton drives No. 16 UCF past FAU for 16th-straight win

Junior quarterback McKenzie Milton rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and passed for three others as UCF extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games with a 56-36 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night in Orlando.

Milton was 21-of-32 passing for 306 yards and rushed for 81 for the 16th-ranked Knights (3-0).

The Owls (2-2) had their moments, taking a three-point lead in the second quarter, but their defense couldn’t contain a UCF offense that amassed 545 total yards.

FAU running back Devin Singletary, a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first two seasons, topped the 100-yard mark for the first time in 2018 with 131 yards and three touchdowns, and Kerrith Whyte Jr. rushed for 84 with 40 on a late touchdown run.

Owls quarterback Chris Robinson passed for a touchdown but was intercepted three times. Linebacker Shawn Burgess-Becker returned the third pick 40 yards for UCF’s final touchdown.

The Knights appeared to be on their way to a rout after scoring two early touchdowns. The Knights cashed in on an interception for the first score on Milton’s 12-yard run, then marched 92 yards for their second on Milton’s first touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to wide receiver Dredrick Snelson.

But after a turnover on their first series and consecutive three-and-outs, the Owls came alive late in the first quarter. Ignited by a fake punt, they scored 17 consecutive points, with Singletary scoring on runs of 11 and 9 yards, and kicker Vladimir Rivas kicking a 32-yard field goal to put FAU up 17-14 with just 1:34 left in the half.

But the Knights needed just over a minute to regain the lead and momentum, marching 78 yards in just 63 seconds, with Milton hitting receiver Marlon Williams from 21 yards out for a 21-17 UCF lead at the break.

The Knights then came out of the locker room to score on their first three series of the second half to go up 42-23 entering the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media