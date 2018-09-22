FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US College Football
September 22, 2018 / 3:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Milton drives No. 16 UCF past FAU for 16th-straight win

2 Min Read

Junior quarterback McKenzie Milton rushed for a career-high three touchdowns and passed for three others as UCF extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games with a 56-36 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday night in Orlando.

Milton was 21-of-32 passing for 306 yards and rushed for 81 for the 16th-ranked Knights (3-0).

The Owls (2-2) had their moments, taking a three-point lead in the second quarter, but their defense couldn’t contain a UCF offense that amassed 545 total yards.

FAU running back Devin Singletary, a 1,000-yard rusher in each of his first two seasons, topped the 100-yard mark for the first time in 2018 with 131 yards and three touchdowns, and Kerrith Whyte Jr. rushed for 84 with 40 on a late touchdown run.

Owls quarterback Chris Robinson passed for a touchdown but was intercepted three times. Linebacker Shawn Burgess-Becker returned the third pick 40 yards for UCF’s final touchdown.

The Knights appeared to be on their way to a rout after scoring two early touchdowns. The Knights cashed in on an interception for the first score on Milton’s 12-yard run, then marched 92 yards for their second on Milton’s first touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to wide receiver Dredrick Snelson.

But after a turnover on their first series and consecutive three-and-outs, the Owls came alive late in the first quarter. Ignited by a fake punt, they scored 17 consecutive points, with Singletary scoring on runs of 11 and 9 yards, and kicker Vladimir Rivas kicking a 32-yard field goal to put FAU up 17-14 with just 1:34 left in the half.

But the Knights needed just over a minute to regain the lead and momentum, marching 78 yards in just 63 seconds, with Milton hitting receiver Marlon Williams from 21 yards out for a 21-17 UCF lead at the break.

The Knights then came out of the locker room to score on their first three series of the second half to go up 42-23 entering the fourth quarter.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.