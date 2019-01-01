Burrow, No. 11 LSU end No. 8 UCF's unbeaten run in Fiesta

Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes as No. 11 LSU defeated No. 8 Central Florida 40-32 Tuesday in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., ending the nation’s longest active winning streak at 25 games.

Burrow, a junior transfer from Ohio State, completed 21 of 34 passes for 394 yards, overcoming an early pick-six and a brutal hit sustained as he was blocked during the run-back.

He threw scoring passes of 22 and 33 yards to Justin Jefferson, 49 yards to Derrick Dillon and 32 yards to Ja’Marr Chase.

Cole Tracy added four field goals as the graduate transfer broke the school record for field goals in a season with 29.

Nick Brossette eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards as a senior after hardly playing during his first three seasons, finishing with 117 yards on 29 carries.

Darriel Mack Jr., starting after for two-time American Athletic Conference Player of the Year McKenzie Milton suffered a severe knee injury last month, completed just 11 of 30 passes for 97 yards for UCF (12-1), which was seeking its second consecutive undefeated season.

LSU (10-3) led by three at halftime behind three Burrow touchdown passes, then extended its lead when Burrow and Chase teamed for their score on the first possession of the third quarter.

The teams then traded field goals, leaving the Tigers with a 34-24 lead after three quarters.

Tracy added two more field goals in the fourth quarter for the LSU record.

Taj McGowan ran 2 yards for a touchdown and Mack added a two-point conversion pass to Otis Anderson to cut the lead to eight with 2:24 left, but the Tigers recovered an onside kick and took nearly two minutes off the clock before punting with 39 seconds left.

JaCoby Stevens intercepted Mack on third-and-10 from the UCF 12 to end the Knights’ last hope.

After LSU scored on Tracy ‘s field goal on the first possession of the game, Greg McCrae ran 25 yards for a touchdown and Brandon Moore intercepted a Burrow pass and ran 93 yards for a touchdown to give UCF a 14-3 lead.

Burrow, who was shaken up by a blindside hit from Nate Evans during the interception return, responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson to get the Tigers within 14-10 with 1:27 to go in the first quarter.

After Burrow followed with touchdown passes of 49 yards to Derrick Dillon and 33 yards to Jefferson in the second quarter, Mack threw a 32-yard touchdown to Gabriel Davis with four seconds left to pull the Knights within 24-21 at halftime.

