No. 12 UCF topples Navy for 22nd straight win

McKenzie Milton threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help Central Florida extend its winning streak to 22 games with a 35-24 win over visiting Navy on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

Milton was 17-for-21 for 200 yards, giving him 2,309 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He rushed seven times for 62 yards an a touchdown, and he now has 285 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Black Knights (9-0, 6-0 AAC), who lead the nation in scoring offense, amassed 497 yards against the Midshipmen. Adrian Killins Jr. rushed 14 times for 83 yards and Greg McCrae carried 17 times for 101 yards and one touchdown. Dredrick Snelson had five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Central Florida defense caused an early fumble, giving them a takeaway in 28 consecutive games. It occurred in the first quarter when Richie Grant forced a fumble and Pat Jasinski recovered, a turnover that set up the Knights’ second score.

Navy (2-8, 1-5 AAC) got 85 yards on 26 carries from quarterback Zach Abey, who scored twice. The Midshipmen’s Tre Walker carried seven times for 82 yards and Malcolm Perry rushed nine times for 69 yards. Navy rushed for 374 yards, but lost their seventh straight game.

Central Florida opened a 21-0 lead, scoring on an 11-yard run from McCrae, a 2-yard run from Taj McGowan and a 34-yard pass from Milton to Snelson.

Navy got a 24-yard field goal from Bennett Moehring to cut the halftime lead to 21-3, then scored on the first possession of the second half on a 5-yard run by Abey.

Milton scored again to complete a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run, only to have Navy answer with its own 75-yard drive, completed by Mike Martin’s 14-yard run. But Central Florida struck again when Milton hooked up with Snelson for a 12-yard touchdown to take a 35-17 lead.

Abey scored again on an 8-yard run with 3:34 remaining. Navy’s try for an onside kick was unsuccessful and Central Florida was able to run out the clock.

Navy lost senior safety Sean Williams to an undisclosed injury in the first quarter. He did not return.

