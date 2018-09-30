Milton’s 4 TD passes help streaking UCF beat Pitt

EditorsNote: corrects Killins first name, TD pass yardage

Junior quarterback McKenzie Milton passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two more as UCF extended its school and American Athletic Conference record winning streak to 17 games — the nation’s longest — with a 45-14 victory over penalty-plagued Pittsburgh on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.

Milton completed 18 of 34 passes for 328 yards and rushed for 51 yards on 10 carries as the 13th-ranked Knights (4-0) also extended their scoring streak of 30-point games to 17.

Running back Adrian Killins Jr. had a big day for the Knights, scoring on a 71-yard reception early in the third quarter after he set up their first score on a 64-yard reception. Killins also rushed for 40 yards on 12 carries.

The Panthers (2-3) managed only 272 yards in total offense and hurt themselves with penalties, finishing with 11 for 125 yards.

None was bigger than a roughing-the-passer flag on cornerback Marquis Williams that nullified safety Damar Hamlin’s 88-yard interception return to UCF’s 3-yard line in the second quarter.

That was their eighth penalty of the first half and allowed UCF to go up 31-7 at the break on Matthew Wright’s 21-yard field goal with two seconds left in the period.

UCF was penalized eight times for 71 yards.

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was 16-for-26 passing for 163 yards and was intercepted once. Running back Qadree Ollison was Pitt’s leading rusher with 49 yards on 11 carries.

The Panthers scored on Rafael Araujo-Lopes’ 86-yard punt return at the end of the first quarter and on receiver Maurice Ffrench’s 58-yard reception of a shovel pass from Pickett in the fourth.

Milton was responsible all four of UCF’s first-half touchdowns, scoring on runs of 5 and 23 yards and throwing touchdown passes of 24 yards to wide receiver Gabriel Davis and 2 yards to tight end Michael Colubiale. He completed only 10 of his 22 passes in the first half but they were good for 197 yards.

