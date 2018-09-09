No. 19 UCF blanks SC State to extend winning streak

The UCF offense shrugged off a sluggish performance by quarterback McKenzie Milton to extend the nation’s longest winning streak in a 38-0 home-opening win over South Carolina State on Saturday.

The win by No. 19 UCF (2-0) over the FCS Bulldogs moved their winning streak to 15 games. The Knights’ last defeat was to Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl to close the 2016 season.

The Knights’ offense was sloppy early but did manage 566 total yards, including 243 in the air from Milton on 21-of-39 passing with a touchdown and three interceptions.

UCF rushed for four touchdowns, as three running backs found the end zone. The rushing attack produced 316 yards and was led by Adrian Killins Jr.’s game-high 89 yards and two scores.

Milton passed for 346 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-17 win at Connecticut in the opener, but the Hawaiian Heisman hopeful was intercepted twice by the Bulldogs in the first three UCF series and again in the second quarter.

Killins ran in from 3 yards out at 11:26 to end a three-play, 41-yard drive on UCF’s second series in the first quarter.

He added a 24-yard scoring run to make it 14-0 after UCF blocked a field goal and Kyle Gibson returned it 57 yards.

Matthew Wright kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter, and Otis Anderson added a short touchdown run for a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs (0-2) struggled, as they did last week in a 37-6 defeat at Georgia Southern, entering UCF territory three times in the first half but failing to score.

Milton made it 31-0 when he lobbed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis at 8:08 of the third quarter to end a 49-yard drive.

Greg McCrae became the third UCF rusher to score when he dashed in on a 32-yard run less than three minutes later.

UCF will play at North Carolina next Saturday while the Bulldogs open their home schedule against North Carolina Central.

