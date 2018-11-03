No. 2 Clemson dominates Louisville in 77-16 win

Unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Clemson continued its impressive run through the Atlantic Coast Conference on Saturday, rolling past Louisville 77-16 in Clemson, S.C.

The Tigers improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in league play and have won their last four games by a combined 240-36.

It was the sixth consecutive defeat for Louisville (2-7, 0-6).

Clemson set the tone for the day by scoring twice in its first five plays. Travis Etienne scored on a 10-yard run to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive and fellow running back Tavien Feaster added a 70-yard scoring run on the first play of the Tigers’ ensuing possession.

After Louisville cut its deficit to 14-3 on a 25-yard field goal by Blanton Creque, Clemson added two more touchdowns in a three-minute span - an 11-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Tee Higgins and a 27-yard interception return by safety Isaiah Simmons.

With 30 seconds left before the half, Clemson pushed its advantage to 35-3 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

The Tigers’ offensive onslaught continued in the second half and even massive defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got in on the fun, scoring the first touchdown of his career on a 2-yard run out of the jumbo package.

Clemson amassed 661 yards of offense and nine different players scored touchdowns. The Tigers rushed for 492 yards and had three running backs with more than 100 yards for a second time this season.

Etienne had 153 yards on just eight carries and is two yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the season while freshman Lyn-J Dixon added 116 yards and Feaster 101.

Trevor Lawrence completed 8 of 12 passes for 59 yards with two touchdowns and an interception before leaving the game for good midway through the third quarter. His replacement, Chase Brice, went 6-of-7 passing for 110 yards and three scores.

Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass completed 12 of 24 passes for 110 yards and was intercepted twice while back-up Mal Cunningham was 5-of-10 passing for 121 yards.

