No. 9 Georgia runs over host South Carolina

James Cook and Zamir White each rushed for two touchdowns as No. 9 Georgia rolled to a 45-16 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night in SEC action at Columbia, S.C.

Cook gained 104 yards on just six rushes and White added 84 on 13 carries as the Bulldogs (6-2, 6-2 SEC) racked up 332 yards on the ground. JT Daniels completed 10 of 16 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while Tre’ McKitty and Arian Smith caught touchdown passes.

Luke Doty completed 18 of 22 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first career start for South Carolina (2-7, 2-7), which lost its fifth straight game. Nick Muse had eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown and Kevin Harris tacked on a scoring run for the Gamecocks.

Georgia held a 471-273 edge in total offense. The South Carolina defense was hampered by the loss of middle linebacker Ernest Jones (team-high 86 tackles), who missed the second half with an ankle injury.

The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on all three first-quarter possessions while quickly pulling away from the Gamecocks.

Daniels threw a 6-yard scoring pass to McKitty on the first drive of the game and Cook scored on a 5-yard run to make it 14-0. White tacked on a 22-yard scoring run with 2:23 left in the quarter.

South Carolina received a 1-yard scoring run by Harris on the first play of the second quarter and a 39-yard field goal from Parker White to move within 21-10 with 8:23 left in the half.

But Cook exploded up the middle for a 29-yard touchdown run with 4:31 left as Georgia led 28-10 at the break.

Kearis Jackson’s 52-yard punt return early in the third quarter set up White’s 3-yard scoring run with 11:38 left. Just over seven minutes later, Jack Podlesny kicked a 32-yard field goal to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 38-10.

Daniels connected on a 31-yard touchdown pass to Smith on the opening play of the fourth quarter. Muse caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Doty later in the quarter to cap an 11-play, 98-yard scoring drive.

