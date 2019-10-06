Tate throws for 404 yards as Arizona clips Colorado

Khalil Tate returned to the lineup to pass for 404 yards and three touchdowns, Nathan Tilford ran for two scores, and the Arizona Wildcats beat the Colorado Buffaloes 35-30 in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday.

Oct 5, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Carson Wells (26) tackles Arizona Wildcats running back Darrius Smith (20) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tate was 31 of 41 passing after missing last week’s win over UCLA with hamstring and ankle injuries.

Cedric Peterson had three receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, Brian Casteel had seven catches for 74 yards and a score and Stanley Berryhill III had the other TD catch for the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12).

Steven Montez completed 28 of 42 passes for 299 yards and a touchdown for the Buffaloes (3-2, 1-1). Tony Brown had 10 receptions for 141 yards and also ran for a score. Dimitri Stanley had four catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, and Brady Russell also had a TD catch for the Buffaloes.

Colorado played without its top receiver, Laviska Shenault Jr., due to a core muscle injury suffered Sept. 21 at Arizona State, and defensive end Mustafa Johnson (ankle).

The Buffaloes took a 30-28 lead with James Stefanou’s 20-yard field goal with 11:29 left. Arizona answered with a 13-play drive which Tilford finished with a 5-yard TD run with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter.

Colorado drove just past midfield but Montez’s fourth-down pass was incomplete with 2:23 left and Arizona ran out the clock.

Arizona led 7-3 late into the second quarter but the teams combined to score 24 points in the final 2:37 of the first half.

Colorado got touchdown passes by Montez and receiver K.D. Nixon and a field goal by Stefanou around Tate’s 75-yard scoring strike to Peterson to give the Buffaloes a 20-14 halftime lead.

Early in the third, Tate found Casteel from 33 yards out to cap a six-play, 65-yard drive that took just 1 minute, 49 seconds. Colorado used 1:11 to take a 27-21 lead on Brown’s 15-yard TD run, but Tilford answered with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to finish an 85-yard drive that covered just 1:29.

