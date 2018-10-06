No. 21 Colorado edges Arizona State to stay unbeaten

Laviska Shenault Jr. scored all for of Colorado’s touchdowns to go with 13 receptions, Steven Montez had 328 yards passing and two scores, and the No. 21 Buffaloes remained unbeaten with a 28-21 win over visiting Arizona State on Saturday.

Shenault had 127 yards receiving and Travon McMillian had 30 carries for 136 yards rushing to help the Buffaloes (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) take control of a back-and-fourth game in the second half.

Eno Benjamin ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns and Manny Wilkins passed for 222 yards and another score for Arizona State (3-3, 1-2). The Sun Devils didn’t trail until the second half but couldn’t keep pace with Colorado’s offense.

Montez completed 24 of 33 passes for the Buffaloes, who finished with 494 yards of offense.

The game was tied at 21 in the third quarter when Montez connected with K.D. Nixon for 51 yards, putting Colorado at the Arizona State 1-yard line. Shenault ran it in on the next play to give the Buffaloes their first lead of the game.

The teams traded touchdowns into the third quarter. The Sun Devils got a pair of one-yard scoring runs from Benjamin in the first and second quarters and Colorado answered each one. Shenault scored on a run from the 1, and then he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Montez in the last minute of the second quarter to tie it at 14 at halftime.

Wilkins started the third quarter with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Frank Darby, who split two defenders to make the grab and give Arizona State a 21-14 lead.

Darby finished with three catches for 131 yards.

Colorado came right back on its ensuing possession. Montez led a five-play, 75-yard drive and capped it with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Shenault to tie it up.

The teams combined for one punt in the first half but had two each in the third quarter after the defenses started to tighten up. Arizona State failed to score on its final five drives.

—Field Level Media