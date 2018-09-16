Fast-starting Colorado (3-0) handles New Hampshire

Travon McMillian ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Steven Montez passed for another score and the Colorado Buffaloes beat visiting New Hampshire 45-14 in Boulder on Saturday.

Montez was 14 of 19 for 166 yards and an interception for Colorado, which showed no letdown in a rout of the Wildcats of the FCS. The Buffaloes, who won at Nebraska last week, forced two turnovers and scored a defensive touchdown to win their first three games for the second consecutive year.

New Hampshire sophomore quarterback Christian Lupoli was 13 of 31 for 160 yards passing and a touchdown. He was making his second start in place of senior Trevor Knight, who was injured in the season opener.

Colorado took a 7-0 in the first quarter after linebacker Rick Gamboa picked off Lupoli’s pass near midfield and returned to the New Hampshire 28. Three plays later, Montez connected with wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. over the middle for a 28-yard touchdown.

McMillian scored from the 1 on a direct snap early in the second quarter after the Wildcats (0-3) missed a 42-yard field goal.

Kyle Evans made it 21-0 with a touchdown run from the 6-yard line on Colorado’s next possession.

The Buffaloes tacked on another score late in the first half when Lupoli dropped back and fumbled at New Hampshire’s 14 and linebacker Davion Taylor picked it up and ran it in to make it 28-0.

Montez drove Colorado deep into New Hampshire territory late in the second quarter but his pass intended for Jay MacIntyre was intercepted by safety Evan Horn.

The Buffaloes put it away on the first snap of the second half when McMillian took a handoff and raced down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

The Wildcats got on the board midway through the third quarter when safety Pop Lacey stepped in front of quarterback Sam Noyer’s pass in the flat and returned it 15 yards for a score.

After James Stefanou kicked a 19-yard field goal for Colorado, Lupoli hit Neil O’Connor with a 71-yard touchdown pass to make it 38-14. Colorado running back Alex Fontenot ran for a 15-yard touchdown to cap the scoring.

