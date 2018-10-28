Oregon State rallies from 28 down to beat Colorado in OT

Jake Luton passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns, and the Oregon State Beavers rallied from 28 down in the third quarter to beat the Colorado Buffaloes 41-34 in overtime in Boulder on Saturday.

Isaiah Hodgins had 11 catches for 146 yards and two scores for the Beavers (2-5, 1-3), who snapped a 13-game Pac-12 losing streak in dramatic fashion. Oregon State’s last conference win came against in-state rival Oregon in 2016.

The Beavers got the win when Jack Colletto scored from the 1-yard line in overtime and they later forced three straight incompletions from their 7 to hold on.

The Beavers had a chance to win it in regulation after Luton threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Trevon Bradford with 29 seconds left but the Buffaloes blocked the extra point to force overtime.

Steven Montez threw for 319 yards and two scores but Colorado (5-3, 2-3) managed just two field goals after taking a 31-3 lead on Travon McMillian’s 75-yard touchdown run on the first play of the third quarter

K.D. Nixon had 13 receptions for 198 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffaloes, who have lost three in a row.

Luton came on in the second half in relief of Colletto after Colorado took a 24-3 lead at intermission. McMillian, who finished with 132 yards rushing, increased it to 28 points with his long TD run.

Luton’s touchdown pass to Hodgins and Colletto’s 2-yard run cut the deficit to 31-17 early in the fourth quarter.

After a 35-yard field goal got the Beavers within 11, the Oregon State defense forced a punt on a three-and-out. Luton quickly moved the Beavers downfield and found Hodgins again from 7 yards out, and then hooked up again with his receiver on a two-point conversion to make it a 31-28 game with 7:13 left.

Colorado kicked a field goal with 2:05 to increase the lead to 34-28 with 2:05 left but Luton drove the Beavers 75 yards in 1:36 to tie it on the pass to Bradford.

—Field Level Media