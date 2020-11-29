Colorado quiets San Diego State offense in victory

Sam Noyer passed for a touchdown and ran for another, while Jarek Broussard rushed 32 times for 124 yards, as Colorado earned a 20-10 nonconference victory over San Diego State at Boulder, Colo., on Saturday night.

Noyer finished 17 of 29 in the air for 138 yards and an interception, while Jaylon Jackson caught a TD pass for the Buffaloes (3-0). Broussard has rushed for at least 121 yards in all three games this season.

The game was a late addition for both teams this week after Colorado’s contest with Arizona State was called off and San Diego State had its game against Fresno State canceled.

San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire was 7-of-19 passing for 50 yards and an interception and also ran for 50 yards, while Carson Baker passed for 26 more yards for the Aztecs (3-3). Cornerback Darren Hall returned an interception for San Diego State’s only touchdown.

Colorado took the lead on its first drive of the game. After forcing an Aztecs punt, the Buffaloes got the ball at their 17 and marched down the field. Noyer completed a 13-yard pass to covert on a third-and-10 and then scored on fourth down from the San Diego State 1 to make it 7-0.

After the teams combined for five consecutive scoreless drives, Colorado got the ball at its 37 and used 13 plays to score on Noyer’s 3-yard pass to Jackson to make it 14-0 with 4:50 left in the second quarter.

The Buffaloes got the ball back after another Aztecs punt but Hall intercepted Noyer and returned it 57 yards for a touchdown to cut Colorado’s lead in half. It was Noyer’s first interception this season.

The Buffaloes went three-and-out on their next possession and San Diego State’s Matt Araiza kicked a 48-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the half to make it 14-10.

Colorado answered with Evan Price’s 36-yard field goal with 6:01 remaining in the third quarter. After Matt Perry blocked Araiza’s 50-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth quarter, Price hit again from 41 yards out to give the Buffaloes a 10-point lead.

The Aztecs had a chance to cut into the lead again when they drove to the Colorado 21 with 5:07 remaining but Araiza missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt.

--Field Level Media