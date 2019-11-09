Colorado’s winning field goal vs. Stanford ends losing streak

Evan Price kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired, and the Colorado Buffaloes beat the Stanford Cardinal 16-13 in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday.

Nov 9, 2019; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes carries the ball in the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Steven Montez was 20-for-30 passing for 186 yards and also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown for Colorado, which ended a five-game losing streak. Alex Fontenot ran for 95 yards and Laviska Shenault Jr. had eight receptions for 91 yards for the Buffaloes (4-6, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference).

K.J. Costello was 18-for-29 passing for 245 yards and a touchdown, Simi Fehoko had two catches for 96 yards and a score and Cameron Scarlett rushed for 63 yards for Stanford (4-5, 3-4).

The Buffaloes got the ball on their 20 with six minutes left and drove down the field. They faced a third-and-9 from their 42 when Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was called for pass interference, keeping the drive alive.

Shenault ran for 5yards on a fourth-and-1 from the Stanford 34, and Montez hit K.D. Nixon for 12 yards to the Cardinal 17. One play later, Price kicked his third field goal to win it.

Montez gave Colorado the lead on its first drive of the game. The Buffaloes went 75 yards on nine plays, with Montez scoring from 13 yards out to make it 7-0.

The Cardinal chipped away, getting field goals by Ryan Sanborn from 40 yards and 36 yards to cut the lead to 7-6, but Price kicked a 34-yard field goal for Colorado with 32 seconds left in the first half to give the Buffaloes a 10-6 lead at intermission.

The score stayed that way until early in the fourth quarter when Costello found Fehoko on a crossing route over the middle and, and Fehoko ran through the Colorado defense for 79 yards and a 13-10 Stanford lead.

On the next possession, Montez drove the Buffaloes down inside the Cardinal 5 before Colorado settled for a 23-yard field goal by Price to tie it with 7:34 left.

—Field Level Media