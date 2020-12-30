No. 20 Texas blows out Colorado in Alamo Bowl

EditorsNote: adds “before Tuesday” in fourth graf

Bijan Robinson ran for 183 yards and a score and caught two touchdown passes to help No. 20 Texas earn a dominating 55-23 win over Colorado on Tuesday in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

The win was marred by a right shoulder injury that forced Longhorns record-setting quarterback Sam Ehlinger out of the game for the second half. Ehlinger, a senior, passed for 160 yards and a touchdown in what is likely his final appearance for Texas.

Casey Thompson, Texas’ backup quarterback, threw four scoring passes -- two to Joshua Moore, covering 13 and 25 yards in the third quarter, and a 23-yard strike to Robinson and a 73-yard bomb to Kelvontay Dixon in the fourth.

Thompson, who had four completions all season before Tuesday, ended up 8 for 10 for 170 yards before being lifted with 10 minutes to play. His four touchdown passes tied an Alamo Bowl record for a game.

The Longhorns, who outgained Colorado 638 yards to 378, have won bowl games in all four of coach Tom Herman’s years at the helm.

Texas (7-3) ended the year with victories in five of its final six games after losing to TCU and eventual Big 12 Conference champion Oklahoma in back-to-back weeks in early October. The Longhorns’ three losses in the pandemic-influenced 2020 season were by a combined 13 points.

Colorado (4-2) was led by backup quarterback Brendon Lewis’ 168 total yards (95 passing and 73 and a touchdown on the ground) and Jarek Broussard’s 82 yards and two scores rushing.

The Buffaloes, the surprise team of the Pac-12 Conference, lost their final two games.

Texas got an 8-yard touchdown run from Robinson to cap its first possession. Robinson added to the lead with a 14-yard, screen-pass touchdown from Ehlinger at the 5:28 mark of the first quarter, after his 50-yard run set the table two plays earlier.

Colorado pulled to within seven points via a determined fourth-down run for a 2-yard score by Broussard with 6:58 to play in the second quarter.

Cameron Dicker booted an Alamo Bowl-record 53-yard field goal for the Longhorns with 2:07 remaining in the second quarter. The Buffaloes’ Evan Price responded with 40-yard field goal with 43 seconds left in the half.

Dicker added a 35-yard field goal with 3:33 to play in the third quarter, just before Broussard’s 3-yard touchdown run.

--Field Level Media