Visiting Utah rallies past No. 21 Colorado

Ty Jordan rushed for 147 yards and two scores, Jake Bentley went 20-for-32 passing for 240 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and the visiting Utah Utes beat the No. 21 Colorado Buffaloes 38-21 in Boulder on Saturday.

Britain Covey had nine catches for 76 yards and a touchdown and Solomon Enis had a TD reception for Utah (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12 Conference).

The win ended Colorado’s chances to win the South Division and earn a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game.

Sam Noyer was 16-for-34 for 258 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception and Brenden Rice had a TD reception and a punt return for a score for the Buffaloes (4-1, 3-1).

The Utes trailed 21-10 when they rallied in the second half. Jordan ripped off an 18-yard TD run to cap a quick three-play, 60-yard drive, and after Colorado was forced to punt, Bentley put Utah ahead with a 20-yard pass to Covey.

Jadon Redding kicked a 43-yard field goal with 9:19 left to increase the lead to 27-21 and the Buffaloes drove to the Utah 34 before Noyer’s fourth-down pass was knocked down. Jordan scored on a 66-yard run on the next play, and Bentley hit Dalton Kincaid for the two-point conversion.

Colorado turned the ball over on downs and Redding’s third field goal, from 38 yards, made it a 17-point lead.

The Utes took the opening kickoff 60 yards and finished it with Bentley’s 7-yard TD pass to Enis to give them an early 7-0 lead. Colorado tied it on Noyer’s 21-yard pass to Maurice Bell early in the second quarter.

Rice returned a punt 81 yards with 1:30 left in the second quarter to give the Buffaloes a 14-7 lead, but a late Buffaloes fumble led to Redding’s 42-yard field goal as time expired to make it 14-10 at halftime.

The Buffaloes struck on the first snap of the third quarter when Noyer threw to Rice in the flat and he raced 61 yards for a touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

