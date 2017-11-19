Dillon rushes for 200 yards in Boston College win

Freshman AJ Dillon ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College became bowl-eligible with a 39-16 nonconference rout of Connecticut at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday night.

Jon Hilliman ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles (6-5) won for the fourth time in the last five games. Prior to that, the BC season was going nowhere and there was talk of coach Steve Addazio losing his job. But he now has four bowl bids in his five years at the Heights.

Dillon, already BC’s all-time leading freshman rusher, had a 53-yard touchdown run among his 24 carries, while Hilliman ran 38 yards for a score as BC sent UConn (3-8) to its fourth straight loss.

Darius Wade, who will start at quarterback for Boston College for the remainder of his senior year after starter Anthony Brown was lost for the season in the previous game, was 7 of 15 for 55 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Chris Garrison. It was Garrison’s first college touchdown.

Defensive back Taj-Amir Torres returned an interception of a David Pindell pass 65 yards for the Eagles’ other touchdown.

UConn opened the scoring on a career-best 50-yard field goal by Michael Tarbutt and was in position to make it 6-0 when Tarbutt had a 33-yard field goal blocked by Wyatt Ray in the first-half rain.

Down 39-3, the Huskies scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- one on a 70-yard run by Kevin Mensah and the other on a 33-yard pass from Pindell to Hergy Mayala, Mayala’s sixth TD catch of the season.

Pindell finished 14 of 33 for 241 yards, the touchdown and three interceptions, while Mensah ran for 115 yards on 16 carries.

Even though Fenway was once the home of BC football, this was only the Eagles’ second game there since 1956 -- and UConn was actually the home team. With the win, the Eagles improved to 55-17-5 all-time at the oldest stadium in the country -- and to 12-0-2 all-time against UConn.