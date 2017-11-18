Preview: Boston College vs. Connecticut

Fenway Park will provide the stage when Boston College steps away from the rigors of the ACC schedule to take on Connecticut. This will be the 77th time that the Eagles play in the old ball yard, having dropped a three-point decision against Notre Dame two years ago to fall to 54-17-5 at Fenway.

Boston College enters this one needing one victory to gain bowl eligibility for the second straight year after a difficult 17-14 home loss to North Carolina State last week. “As we’ve had to do all year long, we’ve got to pick it up and keep going, keep rolling,” Eagles coach Steve Addazio told reporters. “So that’s what we’ve done since Game 1, and that’s not going to change as we move forward.” The Huskies have dropped three in a row by an average of 27.3 points and they are 0-11-2 against Boston College, including a 30-0 loss in Chestnut Hill a season ago. Junior David Pindell stepped in at quarterback for the injured Bryant Shirreffs last week at Central Florida and threw for two touchdowns and 201 yards in a 49-24 loss.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Boston College -21.5

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (5-5): The Eagles lost redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Brown to a leg injury that will end his season, opening the door for senior Darius Wade to step in and lead the offense. Wade has completed just 56-of-109 passes in his career, only two of which have gone for touchdowns. Boston College will continue to lean on freshman running back AJ Dillon, who added 196 rushing yards and a TD in Saturday’s loss and enters this week ranked second in the ACC in rushing (1,039 yards).

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (3-7): Pindell offers a dual threat under center and he ran for 96 yards and a score last week, but he knows that using his legs should usually be a secondary option. “The main thing I take from the Central Florida game is staying in the pocket and feeling more comfortable stepping into my throws,” Pindell told the Hartford Courant. “There were a couple throws I wish I could get back, a couple that were wide open. I could have made big plays in that game, but my being off-balance and not staying in the pocket, properly delivering the throw.” Junior Hergy Mayala is the top target with 34 catches - five for TDs - and 519 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UConn enters the week ranked 128th out of 129 FBS teams in total defense (550.8 yards allowed per game).

2. Dillon is averaging 176.5 rushing yards over the last four games.

3. The Huskies were limited to 121 total yards and eight first downs in last year’s meeting.

PREDICTION: Boston College 35, Connecticut 14