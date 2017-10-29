Lock throws five TD passes in Missouri’s rout of UConn

Five touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Lock set the pace for Missouri on Saturday at Connecticut, and the Tigers cruised to a nonconference road win 52-12.

Missouri (3-5) trailed only briefly following a safety in the game’s early moments. Lock responded with three consecutive touchdown passes to put the Tigers ahead big. Albert Okwuegbunam caught both of his scores in that first-half flurry. J‘Mon Moore also hauled in a pair of touchdown receptions, and Johnathon Johnson finished with a game-high 128 yards on five catches.

A two-game winning streak was snapped for Connecticut (3-5), which did not score a touchdown until a Kevin Mensah run of one-yard score late in the third quarter. The Huskies struggled to mount much offense, averaging only 3.8 yards per play.

Quarterbacks Bryant Shirreffs and David Pindell combined to go 22-of-51 passing for the Huskies. Wide receiver Hergy Mayala was Connecticut’s most consistent weapon with nine catches for 116 yards. With the Huskies getting just three yards per carry -- below that until a few big gains in the late fourth quarter -- scoring opportunities came at a premium.

One of Connecticut’s most effective means of countering its visitor from the Southeastern Conference was with penalties. Missouri was flagged 12 times for 107 yards.

Beyond the multitude of penalty flags assessed against the Tigers, they dominated in all other phases.

Lock’s 377 yards on 31-of-37 passing powered Missouri to 583 total yards. He spent much of the second half on the sideline, giving snaps to backup Micah Wilson. He scored on a 22-yard touchdown run.

Missouri’s win was its second straight, though both came out of conference. The Tigers beat Idaho on Oct. 21.