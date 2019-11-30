No. 20 Boise State slides past Colorado State

Jaylon Henderson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Garrett Collingham scored twice, as No. 20 Boise State completed an undefeated regular-season run through the Mountain West for the first time, knocking off Colorado State 31-24 on Friday in Fort Collins, Colo.

Nov 29, 2019; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams cheerleaders before the game against the Boise State Broncos at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos (11-1, 8-0 MW), winners of five straight, will host Hawaii in the conference title game Dec. 7.

Colorado State (4-8, 3-5) lost its third straight and ended its season, missing out on a bowl game for the second straight season.

Rams quarterback Patrick O’Brien completed 26 of 40 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice, leading to 10 points for Boise State in the first half.

The Rams lost despite outgaining the Broncos 379-344 on a cold afternoon.

O’Brien’s second scoring pass, a 28-yarder to Trey McBride, pulled the Rams within 24-21 with 3:49 left in the third quarter. McBride finished with nine catches for 101 yards. Warren Jackson added eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Henderson’s answer came early in the fourth quarter, when he hit passes of 35 yards to Khalil Shakir and 23 yards to CT Thomas. A 15-yard run by Andrew Van Buren put the ball at the 1, and Henderson raced to the right corner of the end zone to make it 31-21.

Braxton Davis kicked a 34-yard field goal with 8:02 left in the game to pull the Rams within 31-24, but their next possession stalled at the Broncos’ 45-yard line and led to a punt. Boise State then converted a 9-yard pass from Henderson to Shakir on third-and-6 for a first down and ran out the clock.

Henderson, who began the season as the third-string quarterback but has started the last three games — all wins — due to injuries, completed 26 of 36 passes, with no interceptions.

Shakir made seven catches for 103 yards for Boise State.

In the second quarter, Boise State broke a 14-14 tie with its second lengthy drive, going 79 yards on 14 plays in taking 7:25 off clock. Henderson capped the march with a 3-yard pass to Collingham, the tight end’s second score of the game.

On the Rams’ next possession, Boise State’s Curtis Weaver intercepted O’Brien at the Rams’ 26 with 41 seconds left in the half, leading to Eric Sachse’s 39-yard field goal.

Colorado State had taken the game’s opening kick and went 75 yards on nine plays. Jaylen Thomas finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Boise State covered 73 yards on 17 plays on its first possession and chewed up 8:32. Collingham took a handoff and found the corner of the end zone from 2 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

Boise State’s Tyreque Jones picked off O’Brien on the Rams’ next play from scrimmage, and the Broncos took the lead 14-7 on Henderson’s 5-yard toss to Thomas.

The Rams answered with an 81-yard drive, capped by a 16-yard pass to Jackson.

—Field Level Media