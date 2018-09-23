Duke routs NC Central, moves to 4-0

Quentin Harris, a redshirt junior in his first career start at home, was involved in three touchdown plays in the first nine minutes as Duke blew past North Carolina Central 55-13 on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Harris finished with three touchdown passes in less than three quarters of action. The Blue Devils scored the game’s final 35 points on homecoming.

Duke holds a 4-0 record in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1950s.

Harris completed 15 of 27 passes for 202 yards.

Running back Brittain Brown rushed for 118 yards on 13 carries and scored a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Harris threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Davis Koppenhaver, ran for a 15-yard score and threw a 44-yard touchdown play to Brown as Duke opened a 20-0 lead by the 6:10 mark of the first quarter.

Harris has filled in for two-plus games for injured three-year starter Daniel Jones. The Blue Devils open Atlantic Coast Conference play next week against visiting Virginia Tech, was was upset Saturday by Old Dominion.

N.C. Central, a Football Championship Subdivision program also located in Durham, made it interesting in the first half with a pair of touchdowns in slightly more than three minutes. Isaiah Totten ran 20 yards for a touchdown with under a minute left in the first quarter.

Then the Eagles’ Jordan McRae returned Harris’ fumble 55 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter, making it 20-13.

The difference remained at just seven points late in the quarter until Duke got back on track when Harris threw 16 yards to Johnathan Lloyd for a touchdown with 2:13 left in the half.

Eleven different Duke players caught at least one pass.

N.C. Central finished with 187 yards of total offense, compared to Duke’s 628. The Eagles completed just 7 of 21 passes for a mere 51 yards.

Duke has won all seven meetings in the series, averaging more than 52 points per game in the series.

N.C. Central had a two-week layoff because of a game at South Carolina State last week postponed until November based on concerns regarding Hurricane Florence.

