Duke QB Jones dazzles in win over North Carolina

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 361 yards and three touchdowns in addition to running for 186 yards and a touchdown as the Blue Devils toppled struggling rival North Carolina 42-35 on Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The outcome allowed the Blue Devils to retain the Victory Bell, which resides with the winning team until the following year’s meeting. Duke has won three straight against North Carolina for the first time since 1987-89.

Jones had runs of 61 and 68 yards among his 14 carries. His ground yardage set a Duke record for a quarterback.

Duke (7-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won two in a row going into next week’s game at Clemson.

The only scoring in the first 38 1/2 minutes of the second half came on Duke backup quarterback Quentin Harris’ 2-yard run just one play after Jones ran for 68 yards in the third quarter.

The Tar Heels (1-8, 1-6) have lost six games in a row, though they scored on Nathan Elliott’s 13-yard pass to Thomas Jackson with 1:15 to play.

Duke’s Jake Bobo recovered the ensuing onside kick. But after North Carolina exhausted its timeouts, Jones was picked off in the end zone on a fourth-down throw with 53 seconds left.

The Tar Heels reached the Duke 39 before Cade Fortin entered and threw an incomplete pass to end the game.

North Carolina running back Michael Carter gained 148 yards on 18 carries, accounting for a chunk of the team’s 315 rushing yards. Elliott threw for 221 yards on 27-for-41 passing.

Duke running back Deon Jackson picked up 78 yards on the ground, including a 4-yard touchdown run.

For a while, North Carolina kept up. Dazz Newsome’s 84-yard sprint allowed the Tar Heels to tie the game at 28-28 with 6:14 left in the second quarter.

That was part of a rapid-fire first half.

North Carolina’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams, a receiver taking a snap in a quarterback role, ran 13 for the game’s opening points just 2:49 into the game.

It took Duke less than a minute to pull even on Jones’ 52-yard touchdown pass to Chris Taylor.

North Carolina’s next possession resulted in Carter’s 40-yard touchdown run.

Jones hooked up with tight end Daniel Helm for 26-yard touchdown play and it was even at 14 at the 6:20 mark of the first quarter.

The Tar Heels looked poised to regain the lead in the opening minute of the second quarterback, but kicker Freeman Jones’ 49-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright.

Just 98 seconds later, Duke was in the end zone on Jones’ 2-yard toss to Davis Koppenhaver, whose 11th career touchdown catch set a school record for a tight end.

North Carolina had an answer with Javonte Williams’ 2-yard run.

—Field Level Media