Wake Forest demolishes Duke to reach six-win mark

Cade Carney ran wild again on Duke and Jamie Newman threw four touchdown passes as Wake Forest crushed host the host Blue Devils 59-7 in the rain Saturday afternoon in Durham, N.C.

The outcome gives the Demon Deacons (6-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) bowl eligibility for the third year in a row.

Carney gained 223 rushing yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns. On the same field two years ago, he scored three touchdowns while churning out 108 yards.

Newman completed 18 of 23 passes for 177 yards. Greg Dortch compiled 124 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones was 17-for-36 for 145 yards in three quarters. He threw a touchdown pass and an interception. The Blue Devils committed four turnovers.

It’s the most-lopsided loss in coach David Cutcliffe’s 11 seasons at Duke.

Wake Forest won twice on the road this month, also notching an upset at North Carolina State, to get to the six-win mark. The Demon Deacons own four road victories.

A year ago in the regular-season finale, it was role reversal because Wake Forest already had bowl eligibility and a five-win Duke team pulled off a road victory to qualify for a bowl as well.

Duke (7-5, 3-5), coming off a road loss to No. 2 Clemson, dropped four of its last six games.

Wake Forest drove 74 yards on nine plays for Carney’s 5-yard touchdown run on the game’s opening possession.

Newman threw a 15-yard third-down touchdown pass to Dortch against a blitzing Duke defense five-plus minutes later.

Another Duke blitz went for naught when Newman found Scotty Washington on a 9-yard pass play with 1:29 left in the opening quarter to make it 21-0.

After Duke’s Deon Jackson ran 6 yards with a touchdown pass from Jones, the momentum didn’t last long.

Wake Forest defensive back Nasir Grier returned Jones’ interception 20 yards for a touchdown. It was the first play after an illegal block penalty negated a big Duke punt return.

Nick Sciba’s 20-yard field goal on the last play of the half made it 31-7.

Duke has won only three of its last 14 ACC home games.

—Field Level Media