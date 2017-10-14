Florida State hangs on to defeat Duke

Cam Akers scored on a 42-yard run with 8:23 remaining and Florida State held on to defeat Duke 17-10 on Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Florida State (2-3, 2-2 ACC) stopped three Duke possessions after breaking the tie.

The Blue Devils (4-3, 1-3) began their final possession at their 15-yard line with 1:24 left, reaching the Florida State 30-yard line before a fourth-down pass was incomplete on the game’s final play.

The Seminoles improved to 20-0 all-time against Duke, although this was the first result decided by less than a 19-point margin.

Florida State’s winning drive covered 91 yards, consuming 10 plays.

Seminoles quarterback James Blackman completed 18 of 21 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown, but he was intercepted twice.

Akers gained 115 yards on 15 carries, and Jacques Patrick added 98 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Seminoles, whose two victories have come in road games in the state of North Carolina (also winning at Wake Forest).

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 22 of 35 passes for 204 yards for Duke, which lost its third game in a row.

Duke tied the game at 10 with 2:12 left in the third quarter on running back Brittain Brown’s 9-yard touchdown run. That was set up by Jones’ 57-yard pass play to T.J. Rahming on third-and-17.

The Seminoles quickly moved into Duke territory before Jeremy McDuffie’s interception of Blackman, but the Blue Devils were unable to keep the momentum.

Florida State led 10-3 after Ricky Aguayo’s 23-yard field goal with 4:54 to play in the third quarter.

Florida State took the game’s opening possession for an 83-yard touchdown drive, capped by receiver Auden Tate’s 20-yard catch from Blackman.

Duke, which had only one first-quarter possession, stopped a Florida State drive in the second quarter with Mark Gilbert’s interception. The Blue Devils responded with Austin Parker’s 37-yard field goal.