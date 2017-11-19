Duke runs past Georgia Tech to end skid

Senior running back Shaun Wilson caught two touchdown passes and threw for a score as Duke snapped a six-game losing streak by winning its home finale, defeating Georgia Tech 43-20 on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

By scoring the game’s final 30 points, Duke (5-6, 2-5 ACC) kept alive its hopes for a bowl bid going into its regular-season finale at Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech (5-5, 4-4) was unable to build on its upset of Virginia Tech a week earlier. It finishes the regular season at Georgia.

Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall ran for 140 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries and threw a touchdown pass.

Wilson ran for 73 yards on 11 carries. That helped Duke hold a 317-277 advantage in rushing yards.

Wilson’s 4-yard pass to tight end with 13:57 remaining pushed Duke’s lead to 36-20. Quarterback Daniel Jones then ran for a 32-yard touchdown.

Duke took its first lead at 27-20 on Jones’ 16-yard pass to Wilson on the opening drive of the third quarter. Austin Parker’s 25-yard field goal made it a 10-point lead with 5:17 left in the third quarter.

The game was tied at 20 at halftime.

Marshall threw 35 yards to Qua Searcy on a third-down pass to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.

Parker kicked a 30-yard field goal, but Georgia Tech went up 14-3 on J.J. Green’s 3-yard run.

Duke countered when Wilson scored on an 11-yard screen pass from Jones. Parker added a 25-yard field goal following Victor Dimukeje’s interception.

Marshall’s 8-yard run with 2:09 to play in the first half pushed the Yellow Jackets to a 20-13 edge, with the extra-point kick blocked.

Duke responded and, aided by a fourth-down pickup and a pass interference penalty, scored on Brittain Brown’s 2-yard run with 26 seconds left in the half.