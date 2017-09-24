INT return helps Duke top North Carolina

Bryon Fields Jr. returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown with 4:01 left to help Duke hold off North Carolina 27-17 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC) took the lead with 6:09 remaining on Shaun Wilson’s 1-yard run to cap an eight-play, 74-yard drive. The possession was kept alive on receiver Johnathan Lloyd’s 12-yard reception on fourth-and-5 from the North Carolina 24.

Fields’ interception of Tar Heels quarterback Chazz Surratt was the only turnover in the game.

Related Coverage Preview: Duke at North Carolina

It was the 100th career coaching victory for Duke’s David Cutcliffe.

The Blue Devils have defeated their rivals two years in a row; this was the teams’ earliest meeting in a season.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones completed 18 of 34 passes for 202 yards. Running back Brittain Brown gained 90 yards on 10 carries.

A 19-play Duke drive resulted in Austin Parker’s 24-yard field goal on the opening possession of the second half.

Surratt’s 56-yard run untouched up the middle sent the Tar Heels (1-3, 0-2) to a 17-13 lead on their first drive of the second half. Surratt finished 17 of 32 for 259 yards.

North Carolina opened the scoring on Freeman Jones’ 34-yard field goal with 1:50 left in the first quarter. Those points were set up by a 47-yard pass to Austin Proehl on a flea flicker.

Three plays later, Duke tight end Davis Koppenhaver was left alone as he scored on a 28-yard pass from Jones.

Duke’s next drive stalled in 12 plays, so it settled for Parker’s 27-yard field goal for a 10-3 lead. The Blue Devils had another 12-play drive go for naught when defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge blocked Parker’s 24-yard attempt with 22 seconds left in the first half.

Two plays later, Anthony Ratliff-Williams caught Surratt’s 45-yard pass to tie the game at the break.