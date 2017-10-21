Hall’s 3 TDs lift Pitt past Duke

Pittsburgh junior running back Darrin Hall ran for touchdowns of 79, 92 and 4 yards as part of a 254-yard, 24-carry outing as the Panthers defeated Duke 24-17 on Saturday afternoon at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Hall’s 92-yarder notched the longest touchdown run in school history, breaking a record that existed for 100 years and one day.

His final touchdown concluded a 95-yard drive that provided the Panthers a 21-17 lead with 10:48 remaining.

Entering the game, Hall had only 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns all season.

Alex Kessman added a 45-yard field goal with 1:41 to play.

Duke, which has lost its fourth game in a row, drove to the Pittsburgh 22-yard line before defensive back Jordan Whitehead intercepted a tipped Daniel Jones pass with 45 seconds left.

It was the third consecutive victory in the series for Pittsburgh (3-5, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had been off to its worst start since 2001.

Jones finished 15-for-33 with 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Duke (4-4, 1-4) took the lead for the first time on Jones’ 58-yard pass play to running back Shaun Wilson, who was uncovered in the middle of the field and had an uncontested sprint to the end zone, at the 8:33 mark of the third quarter. Jones threw 39 yards to T.J. Rahming later in the quarter as the Blue Devils built a 17-7 edge.

Eighteen seconds later, Hall burst away for the 92-yard score.

Pittsburgh struck first on Hall’s 79-yard run untouched to the end zone in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Duke lined up to go for it on fourth-and-2 at the Pittsburgh 2 before the Panthers called timeout. Then Duke was called for delay of game so it settled for Austin Parker’s 25-yard field goal.

Pittsburgh responded by driving 61 yards in 18 plays and consuming nearly 10 minutes, but Kessman’s 47-yard field-goal attempt was wide right. Kessman missed from 55 yards with 15 seconds left in the first half.

Two plays later, Duke was in position for a 49-yard field goal, but Parker’s attempt was blocked on the last play of the half. Parker missed a 35-yarder in the fourth quarter.