East Carolina clamps down in second half to beat North Carolina

East Carolina did not allow a point in the second half of a 41-19 victory against visiting North Carolina in a matchup between two struggling teams Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C.

Quarterback Reid Herring threw for 290 yards on 19-for-32 passing as the Pirates rolled up 510 yards of total offense.

East Carolina (1-1), which was coming off a season-opening home loss to lower-division North Carolina A&T, broke away in the second half.

Leading 21-19 at the break, Darius Pinnix rambled 48 yards for the only touchdown of the third quarter.

The Pirates scored 37 seconds into the fourth quarter when Holton Ahlers ran 21 yards untouched on fourth down for a touchdown, stretching the lead to 35-19.

Jake Verity hit field goals from 44 and 25 yards to help East Carolina clinch the victory.

North Carolina quarterback Nathan Elliott, who was intercepted four times a week earlier at California, avoided pickoffs. He was 22 of 38 for 219 yards.

While it wasn’t quite the 70-41 beating the last time these teams met, it was a special day for the Pirates. This outcome might ease some pressure on third-year coach Scott Montgomery, a former Duke player and assistant coach.

East Carolina made it happen, in part, by converting on eight of its first 12 third-down situations.

Ahlers scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter.

North Carolina running back Antonio Williams rushed for 96 yards on six carries, but he was ejected in the second quarter because of a targeting penalty while delivering a block.

Freeman Jones gave the Tar Heels (0-2) a 3-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. He kicked four first-half field goals, converting from 32, 44, 49 and 48 yards. North Carolina’s lone touchdown came on running back Jordon Brown’s 12-yard run in the second quarter.

It was the first of four games this season for the Tar Heels against in-state foes.

—Field Level Media