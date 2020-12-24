White-led Memphis rolls over FAU in Montgomery Bowl

Brady White passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns and Memphis never trailed in beating Florida Atlantic 25-10 in the Montgomery Bowl on Wednesday night in Montgomery, Ala.

White, a sixth-year senior who is the most productive passer in Memphis history, completed 22 of 34 in what is expected to be his final game before he moves on to the NFL.

Javon Ivory caught seven of White’s passes for 126 yards and a touchdown and Tahj Washington caught eight for 105 yards as the Tigers (8-3) won for the fifth time in their last six games. They ended a five-game bowl losing streak while playing in a bowl for a seventh consecutive season.

FAU quarterbacks Nick Tronti and Javion Posey combined to complete 19 of 35 for 151 yards and a touchdown. The Owls (5-4) lost their third consecutive game.

The Owls trailed 18-0 at halftime, but finally found some offense in the third quarter.

On their first possession of the third quarter, the Owls produced a nine-play, 73-yard drive that culminated with Tronti’s 3-yard touchdown pass to TJ Chase.

They recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Vladimir Rivas kicked a 27-yard field goal to pull them within 18-10.

White answered with a 7-yard touchdown to Calvin Austin III to increase the lead to 25-10 at the end of the third quarter.

FAU drove to the Tigers’ 1 and 17 in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs and an interception, respectively.

Memphis scored first when Riley Patterson kicked a 53-yard field goal and White added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Ivory that increased the Tigers’ lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

They had an opportunity to extend the lead early in the second quarter, but Patterson missed a 42-yard field goal.

Memphis missed another chance to increase the lead when White threw an interception from the FAU 32.

White bounced back to throw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Dorceus and John Hassell ran for a two-point conversion to give the Tigers an 18-0 lead at halftime.

