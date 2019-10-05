No. 10 Florida defeats No. 7 Auburn in SEC showdown

Lamical Perine’s 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave No. 10 Florida the cushion it needed to ride out a 24-13 victory against No. 7 Auburn in a Southeastern Conference clash Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

Oct 5, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; General view of a fan holding a sign prior to the game between the Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Perine’s dash gave the Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) an 11-point lead with 9:04 to play, and their defense did the rest. The win was their eighth in their last 10 home games against Top 10 opponents and extended their overall win streak to 10 games.

The Tigers (5-1, 2-1) struggled offensively all afternoon, held to about half of their season average of 251 rushing yards per game.

Bo Nix completed only 11 of 27 passes and threw three interceptions, his first since the opener. His second pick was critical, coming late in the third quarter on third-and-12 at Florida’s 15-yard line with his team within 17-13. His third came with 2:30 remaining.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask played over half the game wearing a knee brace after getting hurt in the second quarter. He was 19-of-31 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception but lost two fumbles, both of which Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown recovered.

Perine finished with 130 yards on 14 carries and Freddie Swain added six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown for the Gators.

The first half was a mix of good plays and bad plays by both teams.

For Florida, Trask completed a short toss to Swain that turned into a 64-yard sprint to the end zone. Trask also fired a 13-yard TD to Josh Hammond, but the Gators also turned the ball over four times on fumbles.

For Auburn in the first half, Nix had a 32-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams and the Tigers held the Gators to just 32 yards rushing. But they also had two turnovers, one on a muffed punt that put the Gators in business at Auburn’s 17-yard line.

—Field Level Media