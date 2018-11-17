No. 13 Florida wallops Idaho

No. 13 Florida made sure quickly it would celebrate Senior Day with a victory against FCS opponent Idaho.

Two touchdowns for the Gators within the first three minutes of the game set an early tone. From there, Florida scored 49 first-half points and rolled to a 63-10 win over the Vandals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

The Gators (8-3) scored a touchdown on the game’s first play, when junior defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson intercepted a pass from Idaho quarterback Mason Petrino and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. After forcing a three-and-out on defense, Florida drove 47 yards and went ahead 14-0 on a 17-yard touchdown run by quarterback Feleipe Franks with 12:46 left in the first quarter.

Franks completed 19 of 27 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns before giving way to freshman backup quarterback Emory Jones late in the second quarter. Jones played deep into the fourth quarter, completing 12 of 16 passes for 125 yards and two TDs. Florida finished the game with 600 yards of offense (399 passing, 201 rushing).

Florida led 28-0 at the end of the first quarterback and 49-0 at halftime. Junior receiver Josh Hammond had two touchdowns for the Gators (one rushing, one receiving), while junior Tyrie Cleveland, junior Van Jefferson and freshman Kyle Pitts added receiving TDs. Freshman linebacker Ventrell Miller returned an interception 82 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.

Idaho (4-7) scored its lone touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Petrino to receiver Jeff Cotton with 1:47 remaining in the game.

The Gators could qualify for a New Year’s Six bowl if they close the season next week with a win at rival Florida State.

—Field Level Media