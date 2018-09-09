Kentucky beats No. 25 Florida, snaps 31-game streak

The streak is over.

The nation’s longest win streak by one opponent over another, 31 straight years of Florida beating Kentucky, came to a stunning end Saturday night when UK went into The Swamp and upset No. 25 Florida, 27-16.

Kentucky, which last beat Florida in 1986 and last won in Gainesville in 1979, dominated the game from start to finish. UK finished with 454 yards total offense and averaged 8.0 yards per play.

Included were touchdown passes from quarterback Terry Wilson to Lynn Bowden for 54 yards and David Bouvier for 29 yards. Wilson also rushed 24 yards for another score and the game ended with defensive back DeVonte Robinson returning a fumble 30 yards.

Overall, Benny Snell topped Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) with 27 carries for 175 yards. Wilson carried 10 times for 105 yards meaning that UK has had two 100-yard rushers in both victories this season. Through the air, Wilson was 11-for-16 for 151 yards.

Florida (1-1, 0-1) rallied late to trail 21-16 with 3:43 to play thanks to a 15-play, 99-yard touchdown drive. After forcing a UK punt, the Gators desperation drive fell short when defensive end Josh Allen hit Franks, forcing the fumble that was returned to pay dirt by Robinson as time expired.

Florida, which had 360 yards total offense, scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Feleipe Franks passed 18 yards to Morel Stephens and 4 yards to Freddie Swain.

Overall, Florida had just 128 yards rushing. Franks was tops with 44. Franks was 17-of-38 passing for 232 yards with two TDs and an interception.

Florida led 10-7 at halftime despite Kentucky dominating the game. UK had 224 yards offense compared to 156 for the Gators, including a 161 to 55 advantage in rushing yards. But Kentucky doomed itself with two turnovers by Wilson, both in Florida territory. One was an interception on a poorly thrown ball that would have been an easy touchdown and given UK the lead at intermission.

Florida was without two of its best defensive players. Linebacker David Reese, who led the Gators in tackles last year, was injured and end rusher CeCe Jefferson, who was tops in tackles for loss, was suspended because of academic issues.

Florida plays its third straight home game to open the season when the Gators host Colorado State on Sept. 15. Kentucky hosts in-state school Murray State.

—Field Level Media