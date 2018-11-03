Missouri knocks off No. 11 Florida

For the second time in two weeks, Missouri took an 11-point lead over a ranked opponent into halftime.

This time, however, Missouri didn’t pump the brakes in a 38-17 win over No. 11 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville.

It was Missouri’s first road win against a top-15 opponent since Sept. 27, 2014, against South Carolina.

After Missouri (5-4, 1-4 SEC) faltered in the second half against Kentucky, the Tigers saw no hangover against Florida (6-2, 4-3). Missouri scored 21 unanswered points in between a 32-yard field goal by Florida kicker Evan McPherson and a 3-yard rushing touchdown by Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks to take a 21-10 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Drew Lock took over, throwing two touchdown passes to extend Missouri’s lead to 35-10. In the process, he moved past Chris Leak, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning into third-place in the all-time SEC passing touchdown list with 90.

Lock’s counterpart didn’t have the same bounce-back performance.

Franks went 9 of 22 for 84 yards before being benched for Kyle Trask in the third quarter. Trask, a redshirt sophomore from Manvel, Texas, immediately led the Gators on a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive, completing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hammond on fourth-and-goal to cut the lead to 35-17.

That would be as close as Florida got. Missouri added a 40-yard field goal by Tucker McCann and, after stopping Florida on fourth down on Trask’s second drive, spun clock to keep the game out of reach.

Lock — his struggles against conference opponents well-documented — finished 24 of 32 for 250 yards and three touchdowns, enjoying the return of top receiver Emanuel Hall. Hall, who had missed Missouri’s previous four games with a groin injury, caught four passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Missouri’s running game totaled 223 yards, with Damarea Crockett leading both teams with 114 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

It was the second week in a row that Florida’s secondary struggled, after allowing 240 yards and three touchdowns to Georgia’s Jake Fromm in a loss the week prior.

Missouri hosts Vanderbilt next week; Florida hosts South Carolina.

