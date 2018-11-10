No. 15 Florida rallies to knock off South Carolina

Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks’ second rushing touchdown rallied the Gators from a 17-point deficit in a 35-31 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

No. 15 Florida completed the comeback after trailing 31-14 with Franks’ fourth-down sneak with 4:09 left in regulation to end a 66-yard drive.

Lamical Perine ran for two scores and Kadarius Toney caught a TD pass from Franks for the Gators (7-3, 5-3 SEC), who broke a two-game losing streak and increased their all-time record to 27-9-3 over South Carolina.

Jordan Scarlett (159 yards) and Perine (107) both eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the Gators, who totaled 369 on the ground.

Jacob August and Kyle Markway caught touchdown passes from Jake Bentley, and Bentley and Rico Dowdle rushed for a score for the Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4), whose two-game winning streak was snapped.

Tight ends August and Markway made the most of their third receptions this season as they also recorded their first TDs in the process.

Bentley directed an 83-yard drive to open the game that put the Gamecocks up 7-0 when he tossed a play-action pass to August, who was wide open. He found Markway equally unguarded on a blown coverage on a seam route for a 19-yard strike and a 14-0 lead at 4:51.

Perine and Franks scored their fourth rushing TDs this season as Florida tied it at 14 in the second quarter. Perine’s was a 2-yarder after defensive pass interference in the end zone kept the series alive, and Franks added a 10-yard keeper at 8:58.

Bentley regained South Carolina’s lead when he leaped high over the line of scrimmage on a sneak at 4:21 for his second TD. He scored the game-winner in a late rally at Ole Miss last Saturday.

After the Gamecocks’ Deebo Samuel recovered a muffed punt by Toney, the Gamecocks made it 24-14 when kicker Parker White booted a 34-yard field goal at 9:19 of the third quarter.

Bentley hit Samuel on quick slant for an 89-yard gain, and Dowdle scored on a 4-yard option pitch, but Toney answered with an 18-yard TD grab late in the quarter.

Perine’s 23-yard scoring run brought the Gators to within a field goal, 31-28, with 11:03 to play in the fourth quarter.

C.J. Henderson’s interception of Bentley with 3:21 left helped seal the win.

