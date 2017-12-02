Florida State routs Louisiana-Monroe without Fisher

Minus its head coach, an emotional Florida State secured its sixth win of the season Saturday, beating Louisiana-Monroe 42-10 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles (6-6) became bowl eligible for an NCAA-record 36th straight year.

The victory followed a tumultuous week during which Jimbo Fisher left the team Friday -- a day before the Seminoles’ final regular-season game -- to accept the head coaching vacancy at Texas A&M, which lured him away with a 10-year, $75 million contract.

Serving as interim head coach Saturday was longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins, who played for the Seminoles from 1986-89 and has been an assistant with the program since 1994.

Haggins received a huge standing ovation from fans before kickoff and after the game.

Florida State’s victory was propelled by running backs Jacques Patrick and Cam Akers, who combined to rush for 272 yards and four touchdowns. Patrick rushed for 155 yards and two scores, while Akers added 117 yards on the ground and two scores of his own.

Seminoles quarterback James Blackman struggled Saturday, but it didn’t matter thanks to Florida State’s stout run game. The true freshman threw two interceptions, finishing 14-of-22 passing for 197 yards and one touchdown, which went to receiver DJ Matthews.

Ermon Lane led Florida State wideouts with three catches for 45 yards.

Louisiana-Monroe (4-8) was held to just 38 yards rushing and its only scoring came on a 28-yard field goal by Craig Ford and a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Evans to receiver RJ Turner.

Evans finished 28-of-47 passing for 262 yards and one touchdown.

Florida State led 14-0 at halftime on Patrick’s first score and the 14-yard touchdown reception by Matthews.

The Seminoles extended the lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter on Akers’ first score of the game from 4 yards out. The Warhawks responded with 10 straight points, but Patrick and Akers tallied their second touchdowns back-to-back as the Seminoles pulled comfortably ahead 35-10 early in the fourth quarter.

Backup running back Ryan Green tacked on the final score for the Seminoles from 1 yard out with just over six minutes remaining.