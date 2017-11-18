Florida State rolls to keep alive bowl hopes

Florida State, in the midst of its worst season since 1976, earned a cathartic victory Saturday against FCS foe Delaware State by rolling to a 77-6 homecoming win in Tallahassee, Fla..

The Seminoles’ starters, led by quarterback James Blackman, played just a half as Florida State cruised to a 56-6 lead at intermission. FSU’s 77 points were three shy of the school-record of 80, set against Idaho in 2013.

Blackman, who was pulled with a minute left before halftime, threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns -- one each to receivers Nyqwan Murray and Auden Tate and another to running back Gabe Nabers.

The running game had its way with Delaware State, too, as Florida State rushed for 246 yards and five touchdowns. Running backs Jacques Patrick and Ryan Green scored two touchdowns each, and Cam Akers scored once. Green led the Seminoles with 96 rushing yards. Wide receiver Keith Gavin had a team-high four catches for 78 yards.

Florida State outgained the Hornets 482-192 and forced nine punts by Delaware State (2-9).

Delaware State’s lone score came in the first half against Florida State’s starters. The Hornets went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1, and running back Nyfease West powered through for the score. The Hornets missed the extra point.

The Seminoles’ victory put them one step closer to finishing 6-6 and reaching a bowl game for an FBS-record 36th straight year.

The Seminoles (4-6) play at Florida next Saturday and then have a makeup game at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 1. The game, originally scheduled for Sept. 9, was postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

Florida State’s defense was led by freshman defensive tackle Joshua Kaindoh, who recorded four sacks and a team-high six tackles. Defensive back Derwin James returned an interception for a touchdown in the first half, and fellow defensive back Tavarus McFadden brought back a punt 64 yards for a score.

Seminoles backup quarterback JJ Cosentino threw one touchdown in second-half relief to backup wideout Justin Motlow.

Delaware State quarterback Keenan Black finished 7 of 18 passing for 98 yards and was the team’s leading rusher with 28 yards. Receiver Brycen Alleyne led Delaware State with four catches for 52 yards, and the defense was paced by defensive back Jahad Niebauer with eight tackles.