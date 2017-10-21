Louisville tops Florida State on late field goal

Louisville’s Blanton Creque kicked a 34-yard field goal with five seconds left as the Cardinals beat Florida State 31-28 to send the Seminoles to their fourth loss of the season Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

With the Seminoles driving for the go-ahead score with just over two minutes left, quarterback James Blackman fumbled -- his fourth turnover of the day -- and Louisville capitalized on the mistake with a 59-yard drive that set up Creque’s heroics.

The Cardinals (5-3, 2-3 ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak behind 140 yards passing and 178 yards rushing from reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. The quarterback passed for a touchdown and ran for another.

Blackman finished 16 of 28 for 248 yards with two interceptions and two fumbles, and he took a huge shot on the final play, staying down for a couple of minutes as the teams walked off the field.

Florida State (2-4, 2-3 ACC) fell to 0-3 at home this season after beginning the season ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Running backs Dae Williams and Reggie Bonnafon, as well as receiver Seth Dawkins, all scored touchdowns for the Cardinals, who beat the Seminoles in Tallahassee for the first time since 1952.

The Cardinals’ defense was led by two interceptions from defensive back Trumaine Washington and nine tackles from linebacker Isaac Stewart.

Florida State got two touchdowns from receiver Nyqwan Murray, one from tight end Ryan Izzo and a defensive fumble return for a score from linebacker Matthew Thomas, who tied for a team-high 10 tackles with defensive back Trey Marshall in the loss.

After going to halftime tied 14-14, the Seminoles had a chance to take the lead on their opening drive of the third quarter, but kicker Ricky Aguayo missed a 44-yard field goal wide right.

The Cardinals then marched 75 yards in seven plays, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Bonnafon with 7:04 left in the third quarter.

Blackman threw his second pick on the Seminoles’ next snap. Five plays later, Louisville widened the lead to 28-14 when Williams galloped 25 yards untouched into the end zone.

The Seminoles got lucky to pull within 28-21 early in the fourth quarter after running back Jacques Patrick fumbled the ball into the end zone, with Murray falling on it for the score. Murray struck again on the Seminoles’ next drive, catching a 20-yard touchdown pass from Blackman with 8:58 left to tie the game at 28.

Louisville drove into Florida State territory with less than five minutes left, stopped on fourth-and-1 at the 27 when Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino opted to forego a field goal try.

But Blackman’s fumble on the ensuing drive flipped the game.