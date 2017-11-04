Preview: Syracuse at Florida State

Florida State’s season has been a disaster, but a bowl game is still a possibility -- for now. The Seminoles aim to avoid their third straight loss Saturday when they host Syracuse in ACC action.

Last week’s 35-3 loss to Boston College had to be one of the all-time low points for Florida State, not only because of the lopsided score against a mediocre opponent but because they now must win out to secure a bowl berth. Winning out would require a victory at defending champion Clemson next weekend, but first Florida State must take care of business against Syracuse. The Orange have been tough in recent weeks, defeating Pittsburgh and upsetting then-No. 2 Clemson before falling at Miami (Fla.) two weeks ago. Syracuse would be in good shape to make a bowl game if it can escape Tallahassee with a win.

TV: 12:20 p.m. ET, ACC Network. LINE: Florida State -5

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-4, 2-2 ACC): The Orange nearly pulled the upset at Miami despite a horrible effort from Eric Dungey, who was 13-of-41 for 137 yards and four interceptions. Dungey did run for 100 yards, and Dontae Strickland added 105 more yartds on the ground, but the turnovers -- and the defense allowing 480 total yards -- were too much to overcome. Senior standout wide receiver Steve Ishmael has been relatively quiet in the last four games, catching 21 passes in that stretch after racking up 45 catches in the first four contests.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (2-5, 2-4): The Seminoles enter November without a home win (0-3) and have posted both of their victories this season by a touchdown against Duke and Wake Forest, who are not two of the stronger teams in the league. Freshman James Blackman struggled to the tune of 11-of-26 for 102 yards and an interception against B.C. while the Seminoles’ ground attack totaled 64 yards on 29 attempts. Florida State averages only 17.4 points -- 123rd out of 128 teams -- and has hit 26 points just once this season, most of which has been played without quarterback Deondre Francois (knee).

EXTRA POINTS

1. In its last three games, Florida State has allowed a total of three fourth-quarter points.

2. The Seminoles have won nine straight meetings in the series.

3. Syracuse WR Ervin Philips is six catches away from tying Alec Lemon (2009-12) for the all-time school record of 201 grabs.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 33, Florida State 17