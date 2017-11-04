Florida State holds off Syracuse for first home win

Florida State snapped a two-game losing streak and won at home for the first time this season when it held off Syracuse 27-24 on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Orange trailed the entire game but had a chance to tie or win on their final drive, which started with 1:23 left at their 18. Syracuse kicker Cole Murphy missed a 43-yard field goal wide left with six seconds left that would have tied the game.

One week after being routed 35-3 by Boston College, the Seminoles (3-5, 3-4 ACC) rebounded behind a career-high 22 carries and 199 yards from true freshman running back Cam Akers.

Akers ripped off scoring runs of 63 yards and 54 yards as he started for the second straight week in place of injured Jacques Patrick, who will return next week at No. 4 Clemson.

The victory was Florida State’s 10th in a row against Syracuse (4-5, 2-2).

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey, who entered the game ranked seventh in the nation in total offense (337.9 yards per game), had another huge day. Dungey rushed for a career-high 109 yards and passed for 278, with two touchdowns. Orange receiver Ervin Phillips, who finished with 12 receptions for 107 yards, broke Syracuse’s career receptions record during the game. He has 207 career catches.

Syracuse had two receivers go over 100 yards, led by Steve Ishmael’s 12 catches for 143 yards. Ishmael caught one TD, while receiver Jamal Curtis caught the other.

Florida State quarterback James Blackman finished 12 of 19 with 136 yards passing and one touchdown -- a 51-yard bomb to receiver Nyqwan Murray to open the scoring in the first quarter. Murray led the Florida State receivers with three catches for 60 yards.

Blackman was sacked three times, twice by Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson. The Orange’s defense was paced by linebacker Paris Bennett with eight tackles. Florida State defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi led Florida State with seven tackles, including one sack.

Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo made both of his field goals tries, from 35 and 38 yards.