Blackman fuels Florida State in rout of Alabama State

James Blackman threw for three touchdowns as Florida State cruised to a 49-12 victory over FCS Alabama State on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Nov 16, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver DJ Matthews (7) cannot catch a pass against Alabama State Hornets defensive back Kimar Martin (26) during the first half at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The game was the second under Odell Haggins, who is now 4-0 in two different stints as the Seminoles’ interim head coach.

The victory for Florida State made it bowl-eligible. That’s a big deal for a program that saw its FBS-record consecutive bowl streak of 36 straight appearances snapped last season in Willie Taggart’s first year.

Blackman finished 13 of 22 passing for 246 yards for Florida State, which closes the regular season on Nov. 30 at No. 11 Florida.

Khalan Laborn paced the Seminoles’ ground attack, rushing for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Tamorrion Terry, Tre’Shaun Harrison and D.J. Matthews each caught a touchdown pass. Harrison had three catches for 94 yards while Terry added four for 90.

Alabama State (5-5) drove right down the field on its opening possession and advanced to the Seminoles’ 2-yard line, but the Hornets had to settle for a field goal by kicker Hunter Hanson. Hanson, who also kicked another field goal in the second quarter, missed on three attempts as well.

The Hornets’ only touchdown of the day came early in the third quarter on a KHA’Darris Davis pass from 34 yards to receiver Jahod Booker. Davis finished 27 of 39 for 262 yards, while Booker was the leading receiver with six catches for 84 yards.

Alabama State running back Ezra Gray carried the ball 16 times for just 25 yards.

The Seminoles’ defense was led by safety Hamsah Nasirildeen with 11 tackles and one interception. Alabama State defensive back Joshua Hill paced the Hornets with seven tackles.

Alabama State closes its regular season next Saturday against Prairie View.

—Field Level Media