Late TD helps Florida State upset No. 20 Boston College

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois hit receiver Tamorrion Terry for a 74-yard touchdown pass with 1:49 left in the game to complete the comeback and beat No. 20 Boston College 22-21 on Saturday at Tallahassee, Fla.

Francois struggled mightily before that play, throwing two interceptions and badly missing receivers all day. But Terry hauled in the pass to help the Seminoles (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) keep their bowl hopes alive.

Florida State came into Saturday’s game needing a win in each of its last two contests to become bowl-eligible for the 37th consecutive season. The Seminoles haven’t missed out on a bowl game since 1981 or had a losing season since 1976.

Francois finished the game 19 of 39 for 322 yards passing, while running back Cam Akers rushed for 110 yards — the Seminoles’ first 100-yard game by a running back this season — in the win. Terry finished with three catches for 112 yards.

Boston College (7-4, 4-3) was led by running back AJ Dillon, who rushed for two touchdowns and finished with 116 yards rushing. Eagles quarterback Anthony Brown was 18 of 36 for 297 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Receiver Kobay White had seven catches for 121 yards.

The Eagles haven’t won in Tallahassee since 2008.

Boston College took a 7-6 lead into intermission thanks to the lone touchdown scored in the first half. That was by Dillon from 4 yards out with just under five minutes left in the second quarter.

Florida State kicker Ricky Aguayo accounted for the Seminoles’ only points early with field goals from 35 an 25 yards out. His first attempt of the game — on Florida State’s opening drive — was blocked from 45 yards away,

The Seminoles took a 13-7 lead midway through the third quarter as Akers galloped in from 4 yards out.

But the Eagles quickly retook the lead on their next drive as Brown found receiver Jeff Smith for a 26-yard passing score. Then Dillon scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from 6 yards away, to extend the lead to 21-13.

Aguayo added a 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to cut the Boston College advantage to 21-16.

