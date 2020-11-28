Trask, Pitts lead No. 6 Florida over Kentucky, 34-10

Kyle Trask threw three touchdown passes to favorite target Kyle Pitts, Kadarius Toney scored on a trick play and No. 6 Florida toppled Kentucky 34-10 on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla.

Trask found Pitts for TDs of 56, 2 and 7 yards to extend the quarterback’s NCAA-leading touchdown total to 34. Pitts’ three tallies give him 11 on the season.

The junior tight end returned to action after being injured by Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine on a targeting hit in the teams’ annual meeting in Jacksonville - a 44-28 Florida victory on Nov. 7.

The Gators (7-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) inched closer to the SEC East title behind Trask’s outing of 21 of 27 passing for 256 yards and three scores. Pitts caught five passes for a game-high 99 yards.

Mohamoud Diabate, Shawn Davis and Tre’Vez Johnson snared interceptions for the Florida.

The Wildcats (3-6, 3-6) had a time of possession advantage (33:19-26:41), especially big in the first half, but were outgained 418-221 in total yards and couldn’t finish their series with points.

Florida appeared to be headed for a three-and-out on its first series, but a fake punt resulted in a 15-yard run for a first down by running back Dameon Pierce, who was set up as an upback, and Trask found Pitts two plays later for the first TD.

On the first play of the second quarter, Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter’s fumble was recovered by linebacker Deandre Square, and Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson tossed a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Keaton Upshaw six plays later.

The Wildcats put together a drive of 7:24 in the second quarter -- 87 yards in 14 plays -- before Matt Ruffolo nailed a 22-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead with 2:13 left in the half.

But Florida took a 14-10 lead going to the locker room with some trickery in the final minute.

With the Wildcats punting from their own 10, returner Xzavier Henderson moved outside the right hash and acted as if her were fielding the kick -- drawing six members of the UK punt coverage his way -- but the ball was fielded near the other sideline by Toney, who cruised 50 yards for the score.

Evan McPherson kicked field goals of 34 and 40 yards in the second half, and Trask and Pitts connected twice as the Gators cruised to the win.

