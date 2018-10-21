Florida State rolls by Wake Forest

Florida State bounced back Saturday from a crushing loss to rival Miami two weeks ago with a 38-17 rout of Atlantic Coast Conference foe Wake Forest.

Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois finished 29-of-40 passing for 353 yards and two touchdowns. After falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) scored 38 straight points and never looked back.

Florida State running back Cam Akers led the Seminoles in rush with a 98 yards to go along with two touchdowns, including one of 58 yards.

The Seminoles took a 21-10 lead into halftime behind first-half rushing touchdowns from Akers, fellow running back Jacques Patrick and a touchdown reception by Nyqwan Murray.

Wake Forest (3-4, 0-3) scored 10 early points in the first quarter and then didn’t score again until there was just over four minutes left in the game. Kicker Nick Sciba booted a 32-yard field goal to open the scoring, then Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman hit receiver Jack Freudenthal from 9 yards out for the touchdown.

Wake tacked on a late score when Hartman hit receiver Sage Surratt for a passing touchdown.

Hartman finished 22 of 46 for 227 yards and one touchdown. He was picked off once by Florida State defensive back Stanford Samuels, who also led the team with eight tackles.

The Demon Deacons were led on defense by safety Cameron Glenn and Justin Strnad with 12 tackles each. Florida State receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison caught a touchdown in the Seminoles’ win.

Florida State’s remaining schedule is tough, starting with next week when its hosts No. 3 Clemson. Those games are followed by three more Top 25 opponents, including trips to No. 15 North Carolina State and No. 4 Notre Dame and then at home against No. 11 Florida to close out the regular season.

Wake Forest will try to bounce back next week at Louisville.

Florida State improved to 30-6-1 against Wake Forest, and it has now won seven games in a row against the Demon Deacons in the lopsided series.

